Kennesaw State will join Conference USA in 2024, the league announced Friday, as the Owls transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The move marks further fallout of conference realignment as it continues to reverberate throughout college athletics.

"Today is an important day as we formally welcome Kennesaw State University to Conference USA," said commissioner Judy MacLeod in a statement. "The addition of this growing university continues to build upon our strong foundation and we are excited to partner with President Schwaig and KSU's leadership team to transform our membership and strategically position the conference for long-term success."

Conference USA previously announced the additions of Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State, effective in 2023. Adding Kennesaw State will give the league 10 schools in 2024 after the conference was raided by the AAC and Sun Belt.

The Kennesaw State football program started play in 2015 and has quickly become an FCS power under coach Brian Bohannon. The Owls won three Big South Conference titles over the past five seasons before joining the Atlantic Sun this season. In total, the program is 63-19 since its inception with four FCS playoff appearances.

NCAA rules require that teams transitioning to the FBS go through a two-year period during which time they are ineligible for the postseason. That means 2026 will be the earliest the Owls could play for a Conference USA championship or participate in a bowl game.