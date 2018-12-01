Conference USA Championship Game -- UAB vs. Middle Tennessee: TV channel info, live stream, watch online

Sometimes, you just have to run it back. That's what UAB and Middle Tennessee are doing in in Saturday's Conference USA Championship Game. The UAB Blazers are playing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders for the second straight week on Saturday, after a 27-3 blowout victor by the Blue Raiders last week. The game will also be played in Middle Tennessee's Floyd Stadium, as the Blue Raiders try to take down the Blazers for the Conference USA title. That's tough to do, but after a decisive win last Saturday, it's going to be tough to beat the Blue Raiders. However, this game is for the conference crown, so UAB, after a historic season, isn't going to just roll over.

Conference USA Championship Game

Date: Saturday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1:30 p.m ET .

Location: Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: For UAB, the story is pretty simple: They need way more out of their playmakers. The Blazers had 89 total yards against Middle Tennessee in the first game, with quarterbacks Tyler Johnston III and A.J. Erdely going a combined 9-of-24 passing for 90 yards and a pick. Erdely was sacked seven times, and the running game was nearly nonexistent. Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill completed 22-of-29 passes for a pair of touchdowns in an impressive display. UAB simply needs to play better. Middle Tennessee is 5-1 in its last six (8-4 on the season), while UAB is currently 9-3. Beating teams twice in a row is no easy feat -- UAB had a lot to look over this week -- but if they overlooked the Blue Raiders before, they certainly aren't doing so now.

