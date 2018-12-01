Conference USA Championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UAB odds, picks, predictions from model on 43-23 run

The Conference USA championship is on the line Saturday when Middle Tennessee hosts UAB at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. MTSU (8-4) is favored by 2.5 points, with an over-under set at 45 in the latest MTSU vs. UAB odds. The Blue Raiders pounded the Blazers (9-3) 27-3 just last week, but before make any MTSU vs. UAB picks on the rematch in the 2018 Conference USA championship game, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say about the game.

The computer has taken into account that MTSU dominated UAB just one week ago, out-gaining the Blazers 394-89 to clinch the home field for Saturday's conference title rematch. Blue Raiders QB Brent Stockstill -- the son of head coach Rick Stockstill -- went 22-of-29 passing for 261 yards and two TDs, while the defense recorded seven sacks and held the Blazers to minus-1 yard rushing.

The senior signal-caller has upped his game lately. The last five weeks, Stockstill is averaging 283 yards on 75 percent passing, with 13 TDs and two INTs. MTSU hasn't lost at home this season and is on a 29-7 run at Floyd Stadium.

Just because the Raiders routed the Blazers last Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover or even win this time around.

MSTU's success against the UAB defense was an anomaly. The Blazers are allowing just 287 yards per game on the season, eighth-fewest in the nation. Their 16.7 ppg allowed ranks ninth, they rank fourth with 41 sacks and are No. 2 in third-down conversions (25.5 percent).

Sophomore RB Spencer Brown leads a UAB rushing attack that averages just north of 200 yards per game. Brown has 996 yards with 15 TDs -- he has 25 TDs in 25 career games. He played just one snap last Saturday before aggravating an injury from the previous week, but is expected to go this weekend. Quarterback A.J. Erdley had a nightmare game last week, throwing for 90 yards and rushing for minus-48 thanks to sacks. But the senior, who missed several weeks due to injury before returning last week, passed for 16 TDs and zero INTs last season expects to be 100 percent for the rematch.

