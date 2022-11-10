Conference USA announced Thursday that it reached a new television distribution deal with CBS Sports and ESPN beginning in 2023. Notably, the conference will shift all league matchups in football during the month of October to midweek evenings, mirroring the Mid-American Conference's November "MACtion" slate.

The agreement will give CBS Sports the Tier 1 selection for 18 Conference USA football games and the Conference USA Championship Game, along with 18 men's basketball games and the men's basketball tournament semifinal and championship games.

"Conference USA has been a key partner for nearly two decades and we are pleased to extend our longstanding relationship," said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president of programming for CBS Sports, in a statement. "As the primary television home of Conference USA, we are excited to showcase the conference's best across sports throughout the year. This new deal adds even more live games and events to our CBS Sports Network lineup and we look forward to crowning champions in football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball for years to come."

Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State will join Conference USA in 2023, with Kennesaw State becoming the 10th member in 2024.

"This is a major step forward for Conference USA in terms of our multimedia rights as it relates to streamlined exposure, accessibility for our fans and greater financial resources for our members," said Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod. "Building on our strong relationships with CBS and ESPN enabled us to provide increased exposure and consistent broadcast homes for our membership and fans as we continue to see the landscape of Conference USA and college athletics evolve."

In addition to inventory selected by CBS Sports, ESPN will carry midweek football games on its linear networks. Remaining football games, men's basketball games, women's basketball games and Olympic sports will be broadcast through its streaming services.