Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ Connecticut

Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11; Central Connecticut State 4-7

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at noon ET. UConn was 1-11 last year and is coming off of a 31-20 loss against the Utah State Aggies last week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.