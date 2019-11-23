Connecticut vs. East Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Connecticut vs. East Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. East Carolina (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 2-7; East Carolina 3-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Connecticut Huskies can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the East Carolina Pirates at noon ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. UConn needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 40.6 points per contest.
The afternoon started off rough for the Huskies two weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched, falling 48-3 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Huskies were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.
Meanwhile, East Carolina came up short against the SMU Mustangs, falling 59-51. East Carolina might have lost, but man -- QB Holton Ahlers was a total machine. He passed for 498 yards and six TDs on 42 attempts. Ahlers' 68-yard touchdown toss to WR Jsi Hatfield in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: UConn is stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 52 on the season. East Carolina has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 26 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.46
Odds
The Pirates are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
East Carolina have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.
- Nov 17, 2018 - East Carolina 55 vs. Connecticut 21
- Sep 24, 2017 - East Carolina 41 vs. Connecticut 38
- Oct 29, 2016 - East Carolina 41 vs. Connecticut 3
- Oct 30, 2015 - Connecticut 31 vs. East Carolina 13
