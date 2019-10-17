Connecticut vs. Houston live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 1-5-0; Houston 2-4-0

What to Know

Connecticut is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.5 goals per contest. Connecticut and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

There's no need to mince words: Connecticut lost to Tulane on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 49-7. RB Kevin Mensah had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 41 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup two weeks ago, Houston was humbled. They lost to Cincinnati by a decisive 38-23 margin. Houston was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Cincinnati apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in September of 2016.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Huskies are fourth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 30 on the season. The Cougars have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 479.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 22-point favorite against the Huskies.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Connecticut and Houston both have one win in their last two games.