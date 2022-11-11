Who's Playing

No. 19 Liberty @ Connecticut

Current Records: Liberty 8-1; Connecticut 5-5

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Liberty Flames at noon ET Nov. 12 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Huskies didn't have too much trouble with the Massachusetts Minutemen at home last Friday as they won 27-10. RB Victor Rosa was the offensive standout of the matchup for UConn, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Liberty came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, sneaking past 21-19. The Liberty offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. The Flames relied on the efforts of QB Johnathan Bennett, who passed for three TDs and 224 yards on 25 attempts, and WR Demario Douglas, who caught seven passes for one TD and 145 yards.

Liberty's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Arkansas' offensive line to sack QB KJ Jefferson five times for a total loss of 36 yards. Leading the way was DE Durrell Johnson and his 2.5 sacks. Johnson now has 8.5 sacks through nine games.

UConn have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Huskies up to 5-5 and the Flames to 8-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: UConn ranks 15th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only four on the season. But Liberty enters the contest having picked the ball off 13 times, good for seventh in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Flames are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.