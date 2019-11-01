Connecticut vs. Navy: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Navy (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 2-6; Navy 6-1

What to Know

Connecticut is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.75 points per game. Connecticut and Navy will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies lost both of their matches to Navy last season, on scores of 28-18 and 28-24, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Connecticut took their contest against Massachusetts last week by a conclusive 56-35 score.

Navy narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Tulane 41-38. FB Jamale Carothers went supernova for Navy as he rushed for 154 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. This was the first time Carothers has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Carothers scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Navy's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Justin McMillan and got past Tulane's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 22 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 2-6 and the Midshipmen to 6-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Huskies are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 38 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Huskies, the Midshipmen rank 10th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Navy's favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.70

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 26-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Navy have won both of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last five years.