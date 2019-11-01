Connecticut vs. Navy odds, line, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from expert who's 67-37

The Navy Midshipmen seek their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the improving Connecticut Huskies on Friday night. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest comes at 8 p.m. ET from Rentschler Field. Navy (6-1, 4-1) needs a win to stay alive in the AAC West race. It enters the week behind unbeaten SMU (8-0, 4-0), which faces a major test on Saturday at Memphis. The Midshipmen are coming off a thrilling 41-38 win over Tulane in which they squandered a 24-0 lead but won it with a walk-off field goal at the horn. The Huskies (2-6, 0-4) look to build on their best performance of the season, a 56-35 road win over Massachusetts. The Midshipmen are 27-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 54.5 in the latest Navy vs. Connecticut odds. Before you make your UConn vs. Navy picks, listen to what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game inside-out from both a playing and coaching perspective.

Hunt knows Navy can't afford to have a letdown ahead of its national showcase against Notre Dame next week and with key AAC dates looming against SMU and Houston. The Midshipmen will hope to deliver a quick knockout blow behind the nation's top-ranked rushing attack, which averages 350.7 yards per game. Connecticut's run defense ranks No. 103 nationally, allowing 197 yards per contest.

Navy has six players who have logged at least 124 rushing yards this season, led by dual-threat quarterback Malcolm Perry. He has 934 ground yards to go along with a team-high 14 touchdowns.

Even so, the powerful Midshipmen are far from a sure thing to cover the Navy vs. UConn spread against a Connecticut club that has shown improvement.

Two weeks ago, the Huskies came up just short of their first conference win of the season in a 24-17 home loss to Houston that came down to the wire. They responded with a dominant showing against the Minutemen in which they racked up 539 yards of total offense. Kevin Mensah rushed for 164 yards and five touchdowns as part of a ground attack that piled up 326 total yards. Connecticut's defense held UMass to 14 second-half points and forced three turnovers while also stopping a pair of fourth-down conversion attempts.

