Connecticut vs. Tulane odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Connecticut Huskies and the Tulane Green Wave at 3:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Connecticut is 1-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. Connecticut is so-so against the spread this season (2-3) while Tulane has been strong (4-1). Willie Fritz has Tulane rolling with back-to-back wins over Houston and Army. As for Connecticut, the Huskies are losers of four straight with losses to Illinois, Indiana, UCF and South Florida. The Green Wave are favored by 34 points in the latest Tulane vs. Connecticut odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5.

Last week, the Green Wave had a touchdown and change to spare in a 42-33 win over Army. Tulane's RB Amare Jones was one of the most active players for the team as he picked up 65 yards on the ground on nine carries and caught six passes for 104 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jones has caught for more than 100 yards. The Green Wave are averaging 6.7 yards per play on offense while limiting opponents to just 5.1 yards per play. Quarterback Justin McMillan has combined to provide 1,077 total yards and 11 total touchdowns on the season and his athleticism could cause Connecticut problems on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Huskies have struggled on both side of the ball, averaging 4.6 yards per play on offense and allowing 6.7 yards per play defensively. However, they have been disruptive at times defensively, forcing eight turnovers in the last four weeks and recording 12 sacks on the season, and it will be that ability to force unfavorable downs and distances, as well as taking the ball away, that could help them slow down Tulane this weekend.

