Connecticut vs. Wagner: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Wagner (away)

Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11-0; Wagner 4-7-0;

What to Know

Connecticut and Wagner are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Returning after a rocky 1-11 season, Connecticut is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Wagner (4-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Connecticut has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Connecticut TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.21

Odds

The Huskies are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 70

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.