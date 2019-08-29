Connecticut vs. Wagner: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Connecticut vs. Wagner football game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Wagner (away)
Last Season Records: Connecticut 1-11-0; Wagner 4-7-0;
What to Know
Connecticut and Wagner are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Returning after a rocky 1-11 season, Connecticut is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Wagner (4-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Connecticut has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.21
Odds
The Huskies are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Seahawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
