Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman was injured midway through the second quarter of the Aggies' Week 4 game vs. Auburn and was taken to the locker room by trainers. The injury occurred deep in Texas A&M territory when Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson came untouched on a blitz and delivered the blow just as the star quarterback fired a strike to wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 5-yard gain. Weigman did not come out of the locker room with the rest of the team after halftime, and the school announced that he is being evaluated for a lower leg injury.

Weigman got up under his own power but appeared to be nursing an ankle injury. He briefly stayed in the tent being attened to by trainers but was escorted to the locker room with the help of the Texas A&M medical staff. The ESPN broadcast said that the 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore was unable to put much weight on his injured ankle and was clearly in pain.

A five-star prospect, Weigman was the No. 22 overall player in the Class of 2022. He stepped into the starting quarterback role for coach Jimbo Fisher's squad midway through last season and beat out Max Johnson for the QB1 job in fall camp prior to this season. Johnson began warming up as Weigman went to the locker room, but Texas A&M's offense didn't see the field for another drive before halftime.

CBS Sports will update this story when more information becomes available on Weigman's condition.