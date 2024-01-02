Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who was at the center of a sign-stealing scandal that hung over the program during the 2023 regular season, was apparently in attendance for the Wolverines' 27-20 Rose Bowl win in overtime over No. 4 Alabama on Monday. Former Michigan linebacker Chase Winovich posted a video on his Instagram story that appeared to feature Stalions in the stands at Rose Bowl Stadium with a garland of roses around his neck, and according the The Athletic, the person in the social media post was confirmed to have been the ex-staffer.

"Connor, what are you thinking bro?" Winovich asks the man featured in the video. Winovich tagged Stalions' Instagram account in his story.

Michigan secured a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time in program history with its dramatic win over the Crimson Tide. The Wolverines will face No. 2 Washington on Monday, Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Stalions was suspended from his position as a recruiting analyst on Oct. 20 and later resigned from November amid an ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scheme. Stalions allegedly bought tickets to more than 30 games at 12 of the possible 13 Big Ten stadiums and four tickets to games featuring potential CFP teams with the supposed purpose of video recording sidelines and collecting information about opposing play-call signals.

An anonymous former Division III coach claimed Stalions gave him money and a game ticket to record opponents' signs.

"As he informed the school earlier today, Connor chose to resign because recent stories regarding his time with the University of Michigan have created a distraction for the team," Stalions' attorney told The Athletic when he resigned. "He hopes his resignation will help the team and coaching staff focus on tomorrow's game and the remainder of the season. Connor also wants to make it clear that, to his knowledge, neither Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, nor any other coach or staff member, told anyone to break any rules or were aware of improper conduct regarding the recent allegations of advanced scouting."

The Big Ten suspended coach Jim Harbaugh from participating in gameday activities for the last three games of the regular season, including the win against Ohio State, citing the league's sportsmanship policy in the process. Michigan still finished the year with an undefeated record and went on to beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game with Harbaugh back on the sideline for its third straight conference title.