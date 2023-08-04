Former controversial college football coach Todd Graham has a new job in athletics. Prestonwood Christian Academy confirmed to The Dallas Morning News Friday that it hired Graham as senior director of PCA System development and athletics. PCA has multiple campuses in the Dallas area, including its main campus in Plano, Texas.

It is Graham's first known position in the field of athletics since he resigned as Hawaii coach in early 2022 amid claims of "verbal abuse" by players. Graham's resignation that January occurred after more than a dozen Rainbow Warriors players entered the transfer portal amid concerns with the culture in Honolulu.

Multiple PCA officials declined to comment on Graham's bumpy past, according to The News.

Graham, prior to Hawaii, also served as coach at Rice (2006), Tulsa (2007-10), Pittsburgh (2011) and Arizona State (2012-17). He is 106-72 all-time as a college coach, including an 11-11 mark in his two seasons guiding Hawaii.

Graham, 58, has Texas roots, as he was born outside of Dallas in Mesquite. He started his coaching career at the high school level in the Lone Star State, serving as an assistant at Poteet High School from 1988-90. Graham was notably the coach at Allen High School from 1995-2000, guiding the Eagles to the playoffs five times in six years leading the program. Allen was his most recent high school stop before he entered the collegiate ranks as an assistant at West Virginia in 2001.