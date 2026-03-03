Cooper Witten, the top-rated linebacker in the 2027 class and son of former Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten, committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday, he announced Tuesday. The 14th player in Brent Venables' impressive class for next season, Witten hails from Argyle, Texas, and will join his father, whom the Sooners hired in January to coach tight ends.

"Coach Venables was the first coach to believe in me and offer me, so that really meant a lot from the start of the whole recruiting process," Witten told 247Sports. "His defenses have been elite his whole career, and I believe that the coaching staff can develop me to be the best linebacker in the country one day."

Witten chose Oklahoma over reported finalists Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. His pledge bumps the Sooners' 2027 recruiting class to No. 1 in the country.

The 6-1, 220-pound Witten is a three-sport star at Liberty Christian High School. He his team to back-to-back state titles from 2023-24, including the school's first unbeaten season in school history as a freshman. Witten's older brother, C.J., signed to play at Rice in 2025.

The scouting report on Witten from 247Sports recruiting insider Gabe Brooks is simple -- he's a versatile threat who will fit into any defensive scheme, especially one as aggressive as Venables' unit in Norman.

"Athletic, physical, likely role-versatile second-level defensive piece who plays with a relentless motor. Natural football IQ, awareness, instincts, etc. are obvious on tape and on the elite camp circuit," Brooks wrote. "Produced outstanding combine testing numbers in Spring 2025. Owns a uniquely strong football pedigree. Wants the ball and plays for the ball, as evidenced by impact production through two varsity seasons. Also boasts the multi-phase participation and multi-sport athletic background so frequently seen in eventual NFL Draft candidates across the position spectrum, but especially in the defensive back seven.

"Owns impressive track speed, especially for a 210-pounder, with a 10.91-second 100-meter time in Spring 2025. Experienced at safety, but physical specs and play style would easily translate to off-ball linebacker in the long term. Presents high-floor competency with simultaneous high-ceiling developmental potential as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects at this early stage in the 2027 class."

Witten's father starred at Tennessee before becoming a third-round NFL Draft pick in 2003. He spent 16 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and earned 11 Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro honors and two second-team All-Pro nods.

He recorded at least 700 receiving yards each season from 2004-15. Last winter, he was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, but will have to wait at least another year for induction. He finished his NFL career with 1,228 receptions -- fourth all-time -- and 13,046 receiving yards.