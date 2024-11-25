As the regular season winds down, expect a relatively quiet cycle for head coaching changes this year. Many in the industry are bracing for a potential surprise retirement from one of the sport's elder statesmen, but with Florida and Baylor no longer in play as potential openings, the buzz around power conference musical chairs has quieted considerably. Big programs appear to be holding back, preparing for a revenue-sharing era that introduces uncertainty around the costs of retaining, acquiring, and developing championship-level talent. Florida, in particular, was hesitant to be the first power program to tackle a coaching search during a December now packed with the signing day (Dec. 4), the opening of the transfer portal (Dec. 9) and College Football Playoff (Dec. 20) -- all before Christmas.

While 13 Group of Five head coaching positions are already open, an industry source summed up the challenge: "The problem is there aren't any that pay over $2.5 million." This makes it difficult to lure a top coordinator from a power program, let alone a sitting head coach. Among the available jobs, East Carolina was widely considered the most attractive. The Pirates are expected to remove the interim tag from coach Blake Harrell, it was reported Monday. Harrell is currently 4-0 against lower-tier AAC teams. It's a move that worked well for Boise State a season ago and would allow the Pirates to save money for more practical use in a new era.

However, the real movement this cycle is expected to come at the coordinator level. These shifts will shape the landscape and provide a glimpse of the changes likely to emerge a year from now.

Power Four coordinator jobs already open

Arizona: One of the most disappointing teams in the country already stripped former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers of play-calling duties on the offensive side of the ball. Tight ends coach Matt Adkins has been handling duties, but it's doubtful a new offensive coordinator will have Tetairoa McMillan to work with next year. Fans feel awful about the direction the program is trending under first-year coach Brent Brennan. Arizona was a preseason Big 12 darkhorse but is 4-7 with one game, vs. rival Arizona State, to go.

"We're building a championship football program, and it takes time to do it the right way, and we're going to do it the right way," Brennan said after Saturday's loss to TCU. "We're going to recruit our asses off. We're going to bring good football players and good people into this program, and we're going to do it the right way. I can't wait."

Oklahoma: The Sooners have been ravaged by injuries to the wide receiver corps, their portaled offensive line never quite came together and they've been playing quarterback roulette for most of the year. Brent Venables made the move away from favored Sooner son Seth Littrell and whomever he hires to replace him this offseason OU's pick will be the most important coordinator hire any program makes this entire offseason. Oklahoma's ground-and-pound win over Alabama keeps OU's bowl streak intact, but it doesn't change the fact that Sooners fans will want more from this regime in 2025.

The latest names on SoonersIllustrated's OC Hot Board version 4.0 include Ben Arbuckle of Washington State and Kade Bell of Pitt.

Florida State: Mike Norvell fired both of his coordinators before the end of the season (to the surprise of some in the industry), and it has been a wretched season in Tallahassee with only one FBS win likely. The great question surrounding who FSU hires as offensive coordinator will be if Norvell will continue to call plays or not. He has hinted that he is open to ceding that responsibility, telling reporters, "I'm not so stuck on just doing a thing a certain way so I'll always evaluate that," at the end of October.

It makes you wonder if Norvell may land a big, up-and-coming name.

Utah: The Utes have been a mess on offense for a couple seasons now and that includes a continued soap opera around Cam Rising's playing status as he's battled multiple injuries. Rising could get an eighth year of eligibility, and when he's in and fully healthy the thought process is Utah can be something on offense. But he's only thrown 66 passes since the 2022 Rose Bowl, and a new coordinator will likely be without the following weapons as well: Dorian Singer, Brant Kuithe, Micah Bernard, Money Parks, Mycah Pittman.

Wisconsin: Luke Fickell's OC choice will say a lot about the future of the program. Will the Badgers return to a smashmouth style that suits their recruiting footprint, or will they continue to try something approaching the air raid spread and shred approach that was the reason Phil Longo got fired?

One name to watch, per Badger247, is fired FAU coach Tom Herman, who worked with Fickell at Ohio State and has power-spread scheme tendencies that could be a nice compromise of what Fickell is trying to change.

Schools to keep an eye on

Here are my thoughts on those schools in a VIP article for 247Sports subscribers.