Ole Miss Rebels freshman defensive end Corey Adams, 18, died in a fatal shooting in Cordova, Tennessee. The Rebels program released a statement on his death on Sunday after sheriffs identified him as a victim. The Shelby County Sherriff's Office identified Adams, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as the victim.

"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee," Ole Miss football wrote in a statement on Sunday. "While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in our thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."

The shooting took place around 10:14 p.m. on Saturday outside of a Fern Glade Cove residence, according to police. Officers discovered one male gunshot victim after stopping a vehicle at an intersection. The male, later identified as Adams, received life-saving measures but was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple shell casings were discovered on the scene. Four other males arrived at Memphis area hospitals with gunshot wounds, all of whom were in non-critical condition.

Adams signed with Ole Miss as a 247Sports three-star recruit and the No. 27 overall recruit out of the state of Louisiana. He attended New Orleans Edna Karr High School, and enrolled early with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in order to participate in spring practice.

The Shelby County Sheriff said an investigation is ongoing.