Coronavirus: Ex-LSU QB Jamie Howard, four-star recruit son test positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the country over the last two months, and it's hitting close to home in the college football world. The Advocate reported Friday that former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard and his son, Walker Howard, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Walker Howard is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022 out of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. Jamie Howard began feeling ill on March 21 and tested positive on March 28 while Walker appears to have very minor symptoms.

"I think everyone needs to know this is a very serious thing," Howard told The Advocate. "When it's all said and done, I think a lot of us, maybe half of us, are going to be exposed to it at some point. I think we're all just reacting differently to it. You don't want people scared to see you or anything, but people need to know how serious this is. This is like the flu on steroids. Then you add the respiratory issue with it; it's no joke at all."

The elder Howard played for the Tigers from 1992-95. He thew for 6,158 yards, 34 touchdowns and 47 interceptions, and was a starter for parts of all four seasons he spent in Baton Rouge. Walker Howard is the No. 3 pro-style prospect, the No. 62 overall player and fourth-ranked player in Louisiana in his recruiting class. He has offers from several high-profile programs including LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced college football to make massive changes in its calendar, including the cancellation of spring practice and spring games, a new recruiting dead period and the suspension of all athletic activities.