Coronavirus: Father of Louisville wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. dies from COVID-19

The father of Louisville wide receiver Corey Reed Jr. died on Wednesday morning from COVID-19, the school announced on Thursday. Reed Sr., 43, died in a hospital in his native Atlanta.

"My deepest condolences go out to Corey and his entire family," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "This horrible virus has affected so many people, and it's even more difficult when it touches someone in the UofL football family. We have been in contact with Corey and his family, and are here to support him during this extremely difficult time."

Reed signed with Louisville in the Class of 2017 as a three-star prospect. He caught eight passes for 145 yards in his first year with the program, but didn't record a catch in 2018 and redshirted. He left the program and played last season at Iowa Western Community College where caught 19 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games of the 2019 season -- the only four games he played for the Reivers.

He came back to Louisville in January, and first-year coach Scott Satterfield has high hopes for the 6-foot-3, 201-pounder from Roswell High School in Atlanta.

"He had a great first day at wide receiver," Satterfield said after Louisville's first practice of the abbreviated spring. "He's a guy that could move to the defensive side of the ball. But I think right now we are working him at wide receiver and I hope he finds a role there. If nothing else, he will have a huge role in special teams. Corey is a guy that works hard and does things right and we are glad to get him back here."

It's unclear when Reed will return to the Louisville program after his father's passing.