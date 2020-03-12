Coronavirus updates: Major college conferences make drastic decisions in face of pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic that has broken out all over the world has become one of the biggest news stories of this generation, and it has had a direct impact on the sports world. The NBA postponed all events until further notice on Wednesday after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. Most major men's college basketball tournaments were canceled on Thursday, and the status of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament remains in limbo based on the spread of the illness.

It isn't just college hoops that has been impacted, though. Most major conferences have followed the NBA's lead and suspended all activities for a prolonged period of time.

The SEC has suspended all in-season sports and conference championship events through March 30. That does not include individuals competing in NCAA competition at this time. The conference reportedly hasn't made a ruling on spring football games and is leaving that decision up to the individual schools as of now.

"We have some work to do with what dictates return to play -- if we can go back to our normal operations of baseball, softball, tennis golf," commissioner Greg Sankey said on ESPN. "Track and field -- we have teams at the NCAA Championships -- what we've said is subject to NCAA authority and institutional decision-making for NCAA championships, participation will be permitted. You've got indoor track and field, the [NCAA] basketball tournament and I know there's a lot of activity in evaluating. You've got Missouri participating in wrestling. You've got a national gymnastics championship happening soon. Swimming and diving is actually going to be hosted in Athens next week. So those are some decisions to be made nationally."

The Pac-12 has suspended all conference sport competitions and championship-level events until further notice. The league made the announcement in conjunction with the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament.

"This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events," the conference said in a statement.

The Big 12 hasn't commented on all sports. However, it canceled all conference championships events and tournaments through April 15.

The Big Ten, ACC, and AAC have canceled their men's basketball tournaments, but have not announced decisions on other in-season spring sports.

Here's a bulleted list of the changes to major college athletic conferences:

AAC: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

ACC: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

America East: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big Ten: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big 12: All conference-affiliated events suspended through April 15

Big East: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big Sky: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big South: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Big West: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Colonial Athletic Association: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Conference USA: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Ivy League: All spring sports canceled

MAC: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Missouri Valley Conference: All spring sports suspended through March 30

Mountain West: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Northeast Conference: All spring sports suspended through March 29

Ohio Valley Conference: No information

Pac-12: All spring sports suspended indefinitely

Patriot League: All spring sports canceled

SEC: All spring sports suspended through March 30

Southern Conference: No information

Southland Conference: All spring sports suspended through March 30

Southwestern Athletic Conference: Basketball canceled, no information on other sports

Summit League: All spring sports suspended through March 30

West Coast Conference: No information