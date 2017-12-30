Cotton Bowl, USC vs. Ohio State score: Live game updates, football highlights
Keep your eye on the Cotton Bowl score as the Trojans and Buckeyes battle for bragging rights
What do you do if the Rose Bowl is reserved for the College Football Playoff and neither the Big Ten or Pac-12 made the cut? Well, you just move it about 1,500 miles East to Texas, of course. That's essentially what's happening in this year's Cotton Bowl as Big Ten champion No. 5 Ohio State takes on Pac-12 champion No. 8 USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
We will be with you the entire way as two of the most historic programs in college football history do battle on the gridiron. While Friday night's showdown is not a playoff game, it sure feels like one. Keep it locked here for live updates throughout the game including highlights, analysis and stats throughout the game below. If you are unable to view the live application, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
