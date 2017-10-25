Cover 3: First-year defensive coordinators having the biggest impact in 2017

Notre Dame is back because of an offseason coaching move. Alabama is better than ever and that's hurting its Heisman chances and I've found yet another group to blame for Florida State's 2017 regression in this week's Cover 3.

The most impactful new defensive coordinators

After a 4-8 season, Brian Kelly had to save his job with coaching hires. The offense wasn't the problem. He's an offensive guy and when you're losing a coordinator to a head coaching job (Mike Sanford to Western Kentucky), things are going pretty well on that side of the ball. For Kelly, it was the defense that needed to get right if he was to get off the mat.

Kelly turned to Mike Elko from Wake Forest and to his credit, Kelly let Elko bring in his own guy to help build the defense in linebacker coach Clark Lea. Seven games into the 2017 season, the hire has been the most important assistant coach hire of the offseason. This year's Notre Dame defense is better than last year's in every meaningful statistical category and the team is 6-1, inside the national top 10 and likely in control of its own playoff destiny.

As a coordinator, Elko has a strong reputation for his ability to attack protections, generate pressure and affect the quarterback. He inherited one of the worst defenses in the country last year at sacking the quarterback, ranking No. 117 nationally with 1.17 sacks per game. Through 7 games, Notre Dame is 32nd in the country with 2.57 sacks per game.

The numbers are dramatic across the board. Heading into the season, the secondary had some question marks and yet the 6 yards per pass attempt ranks No. 16 nationally, up from last season's 7.5 yards per attempt which ranked 83rd nationally. Points per game, yards per rush, tackles for loss, red zone defense, it has all improved dramatically even with a schedule featuring three Top 25 games.

Scheme has helped. A great example is Drue Tranquill, who went from an overmatched deep safety to one of the best playmaking linebackers in the country in a more hybrid role within Elko's 4-2-5 scheme.

There's evidence elsewhere in college football that this Notre Dame defense is in good hands. Elko left behind a defense at Wake Forest that is currently ranked inside the Top 25 in yards per play under the eye of new coordinator Jay Sawvel. Duke Ejiofor is an NFL talent and redshirt sophomores Cameron Glenn and Jesse Bates lead one of the best secondaries in the ACC.

How about what Clark Lea left behind at Syracuse. Linebackers Paris Bennett and Zaire Franklin have blossomed into stars under Dino Babers and powered the shocking upset over Clemson. They were recruited out of high school by Lea in the same class that also once had Jason Cabinda committed before he flipped to Penn State late in the process. He's now one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten. One year later, Lea was the lead recruiter on Marquise Blair who signed with Syracuse but failed to qualify, went the JUCO route and is now a star safety at Utah.

It's clear Notre Dame's new defensive brain trust can spot talent and coach them up. With the Notre Dame brand behind them, that defense should continue to accelerate.

Other defenses that have benefited from new hires at defensive coordinator.

Oregon -- Jim Leavitt (from Colorado)

Key stat: Oregon was 122nd in the nation in third-down defense last fall, giving up a first down 48 percent of the time. Leavitt has trimmed that number down to 30 percent (23rd nationally). He's also got the yards per play down almost a yard and a half to a respectable 5.02 yards per play.

Mississippi State -- Todd Grantham (from Louisville)

Key stat: Last year, Mississippi State gave up an average of 23 first downs per game, ranking 98th in the country. Grantham has helped the Bulldogs cut that number virtually in half with 12 first downs per game, the best mark in college football.

Fresno State -- Orlando Steinauer (from the CFL)

Key stat: Steinauer has Fresno State inside the Top 25 nationally in yards per play even with losses against Alabama and Washington on the schedule. The team was 80th in the country last season in third down defense and is all the way up to 20th in the same stat this fall.

On a different Alabama team, Damien Harris is a Heisman winner

Damien Harris might be the best running back in college football. He's not the freakish athlete Saquon Barkley is. He doesn't have the mutant body of his own teammate Bo Scarbrough. But in terms of pure running back ability, Harris is special.

And yet he's being heavily overlooked.

It's no fault of his own and it's really no fault of the media. It's Nick Saban fault for recruiting too damn well. Harris hasn't had a 30-carry game like Bryce Love against UCLA or a 40-touch game like Barkley against Iowa. No, Harris is still waiting to play more than 30 offensive snaps in a game.

Harris' heaviest workload of the season is 14 carries. Aside from a backdoor effort by Texas A&M, Alabama has barely broken a sweat. He shares the load with four other running backs that are starter-quality if not All-American quality. He's not typically needed in the second half. But watch him run and it's mesmerizing. He's averaging more than 8.5 yards per carry, has 697 yards and 10 touchdowns in his limited action.

Harris a Mark Ingram type of talent and on Mark Ingram's Alabama team, Harris wins the Heisman, too.

What happened to all the big play receivers for FSU?

Was Bobo Wilson that irreplaceable? Was Kermit Whitfield? What happened to all the perimeter playmakers for Florida State's offense? With a dominating run amid mediocrity from its in-state rivals, the Seminoles have had the first pick on the nation's most talented playground for wide receiver talent and remarkably, as we examine a 2-4 record on the season, wide receiver is one of the many areas lacking for this team.

A true freshman quarterback has shown promise and yet, has looked like a true freshman. The offensive line has been horrendous. The running backs have had their moments. It doesn't paint a promising picture, but it doesn't spell doom. Things turn south quickly when you start looking for big plays from the pass game and big plays are exactly what a young quarterback needs to generate confidence.

Through six games, Florida State has 17 pass plays of 20 or more yards, good for 103rd nationally. That ranking is skewed slightly because Florida State, with six games, has played one less game than the rest of college football but the point is clear. Last season the Seminoles ranked 22nd in the same category and haven't ranked outside of the top 31 since Jimbo Fisher's first season as coach.

That's because Florida State has had Rashad Greene, Kelvin Benjamin, Kenny Shaw and a revolving door of athletic targets to turn short catches into big gains and go get the football downfield. It's hard to believe those guys aren't on this roster still under another name.

Auden Tate has been Florida State's most reliable receiver, but he's not an explosive threat. He's a possession guy that moves the chains. He helped move the chains on Saturday at a deliberate enough pace to allow James Blackman an opportunity at a fourth-quarter freshman mistake. Where is the breakout season for Nyqwan Murray? Where are the true freshman touches for D.J. Matthews?

Florida State is still chasing 30 points and it needs to find a receiver to get it there.