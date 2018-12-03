Curious votes in the Coaches Poll: Nick Saban's No. 1 team, Scott Frost's ranking for UCF

The final regular-season edition of the Coaches Poll was released shortly before the final College Football Playoff Rankings, and to the surprise of no one, it closely resembled what the CFP Selection Committee released Sunday afternoon. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma were the top four teams in both polls on a somewhat anti-climactic "Selection Sunday."

But there was one oddity with the Coaches Poll that you'd never expect to see. According to the database of coaches votes released by USA Today, two coaches voted Clemson No. 1 instead of Alabama -- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi ... and Alabama's Nick Saban. The 62 voters are a who's who of FBS stars, some of whom are Saban's direct rivals including Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Ohio State's Urban Meyer.

After strolling through the regular season and coming back from a two-score deficit in the second half to stun Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Crimson Tide went wire-to-wire as the top team in the land in all major polls. With so much hype and so much success, maybe Saban took it upon himself to combat "rat poison" heading into the CFP since only one other coach seems to be crazy enough to do it.

Another interesting note is that Saban ranked Georgia No. 5 in his poll after his team got pushed to the brink by Smart and the Bulldogs. Maybe Smart was right when he said this after the game: "Give that coach across the sideline a vote who he doesn't want to play. He'll start with us. I promise you, you don't want to play us."

Nebraska coach Scott Frost has a say in the Coaches Poll as well, and he gave a little love to his former employer -- but not enough as they'd probably like. Frost ranked UCF No. 5 in his poll, behind Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Two coaches had the Knights ranked No. 4, Middle Tennessee's Rick Stockstill and Air Force's Troy Calhoun.