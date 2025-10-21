Indiana coach Curt Cignetti officially signed a long-term extension with the school last Thursday, locking him in with the program he has resurrected over the past two years. The Hoosiers rank No. 2 in the AP Top 25, their highest ranking in program history.

On paper, Cignetti will receive a $500,000 base salary and "outside, marketing and promotional" income of $9.65 million starting December 1, 2025. He will also receive an annual $1 million retention bonus, pushing his salary during the first full salary term to $11.15 million. If he stays on campus, the contract is scheduled to increase by $100,000 every year. The retention bonus also increases to $1.25 million in 2029 if he is still at the school.

Cignetti's contract is fully guaranteed -- including retention bonuses -- should Indiana fire him. He is subject to offset language, meaning that any job he took after getting fired would count against the money owed to him.

If Cignetti left for another job, he would owe $15 million over the next year, $12 million in 2027-28, $9 million in 2028-29, $4 million from 2029-30, $2 million from 2030-31 and $1 million from 2031-32. If either athletic director Scott Dolson or president Pamela Whitten are no longer in their roles, the buyout will go down by half.

What remains notable -- as Cignetti rebuffs interest from power players like Penn State and Florida -- are the guarantees that Indiana will invest monetarily among the elite programs in college football.

Built-in adjustments

Like many coaching contracts, there are major incentives tied to on-field success for Cignetti. However, the deal also includes unusual language that ensures Cignetti stays among the most competitive coaches in the Big Ten for the long term.

If Indiana reaches the College Football Playoff Semifinal, the university has 120 days to negotiate a new contract that would put him in the top three earners nationally. If they fail to come to terms, the buyout Cignetti would have to pay to leave will drop to zero. Indiana will also make a "good faith effort" to meet revenue sharing targets to remain competitive with the best in college football, and will meet annually with Cignetti to review.

The Hoosiers will also guarantee Cignetti a staff salary pool that ranks no lower than fifth in the Big Ten or top 10 nationally. That will allow him to retain some of the major up-and-comers who have defined his rise through James Madison and Indiana, including offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.

The assurances in the contract are aggressive, and guarantee that Cignetti will have the support and resources to compete at the top of college football.

Plenty of incentives, perks

Cignetti has pledged to spend the rest of his career and retire at Indiana, and the Hoosiers are making it worth his while. From an on-field perspective, Cignetti also has plenty of incentives. Some of those include:

$100,000 for reaching a fifth Big Ten win;

$250,000 for a Top six finish in the Big Ten and $500,000 for a top 2 finish;

$1 million for winning the Big Ten;

$500,000 for a CFP First Round Appearance, $1 million for national runner up, $2 million for a national championship;

$100,000 for winning a major national Coach of the Year award.

There are also major lifestyle perks tied to the contract, including:

Unlimited access to the local Pfau Golf Course and driving range for his family;

Meals provided at the athletic dining facility;

A $10,000 Adidas budget per year;

$25,000 for courtesy car use;

Eight season tickets, three parking passes and 25 single-game tickets for home football games.

Long term view

Three years ago, Cignetti was an FCS football coach. Ten years ago, he was making $130,000 to coach Division II football. Now, he ranks among the three highest-paid coaches in the sport at more than $11 million per season.

The Hoosiers are 18-2 under Cignetti's watch, with the only losses coming against the two participants in the 2024 national championship game. They went on the road and shocked No. 3 Oregon this year for perhaps the biggest win in the history of the program.

But with this contract, Indiana did more than just lock itself into a fantastic coach. The Hoosiers committed themselves to investing and contending at the top of major college football. The new player compensation era was going to create surprising new contenders, and Indiana has benefitted greatly from the influx of money from major donors -- headlined by Mark Cuban.

Ohio State holds a unique place in the modern Big Ten. Outside of the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers are investing at a level unmatched by almost anyone else in the conference.