This year's NFL coaching carousel has been one of the most intriguing in quite some time. The Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, Mike Tomlin stepped down from his post with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins parted ways with a talented offensive mind in Mike McDaniel. Can you imagine if another big name were introduced to the mix like Curt Cignetti?

It's only natural to wonder if the Indiana coach could make the jump to the next level. In just two years, he's turned transformed the Hoosiers into one of college football's premier programs, going 26-2 with a chance at a national championship on Monday night against Miami.

So, would the 64-year-old Cignetti ever consider an NFL job? He told reporters Saturday that he made his mind up "a long time ago" that he was a "college football guy" when he had a chance to take an assistant job with the Green Bay Packers. He went to NC State instead.

"I made that decision a long time ago now," Cignetti said via CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. "Chuck Amato, NC State, in 2000. I had a chance to go with the Packers. Tommy Rossley, Mike Sherman, [Brett] Favre was in his heyday. I declined the opportunity. I almost took it. That's when I made the final decision. I've always been more of a college football guy."

Since beginning his coaching career in 1983, Cignetti has never worked in the NFL and he's had a winding path to success in Bloomington. He had stints as an assistant at Rice, Temple, Pittsburgh, NC State and Alabama before landing his first head-coaching job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Division II program, in 2011.

After six seasons at IUP, he jumped up to the FCS level, spending two seasons at Elon and then five at James Madison. At JMU, he went 52-9 and guided the Dukes' transition to the FBS level, attracting the attention of the Indiana administration. Now, he has the Hoosiers on the verge of a national championship.

On top of his historic success, another reason some have speculated Cignetti could receive NFL interest is because his quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, is expected to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are looking for a new coach after firing Pete Carroll. NFL legend Tom Brady is among those leading the search.

However, it appears Cignetti has no interest.