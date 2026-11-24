Indiana's Curt Cignetti spent much of last week lashing out at the media and College Football Playoff committee after the Hoosiers were ranked at No. 8 in last week's rankings. Following an upset overtime loss to unranked Washington, the Hoosiers coach turned his criticism toward his kicker.

"I did talk to Nico [Radicic] yesterday," Cignetti said on Monday. "I was looking for a little bit more ownership than I got on the phone call to be honest with you, and so we'll see."

Radicic, the reigning Big Ten Kicker of the Year, is struggling this season by his own lofty standards. He missed a 46-yard try in the third quarter of Saturday's overtime loss to Washington before heading to the bench for Paddy McAteer, whose game-tying field goal attempt in overtime was blocked.

Radicic made 29 of his first 31 field goal attempts over his first three seasons at Indiana before struggling to find his rhythm as a senior. He's 5 for 9 beyond 40 yards and has sailed a couple of chip shots that were near automatic previously in his career.

"He's a proven kicker, may have been first-team all-conference last year," Cignetti said. "He's a guy I had a lot of confidence in, he's had two great years for us. There's been some misses. To get back on track, you've got to take accountability. That's the only way you handle setbacks: take accountability, learn and grow. He hasn't been able to get back on track."

Cignetti hasn't decided if Radicic, who is 13 for 20 this season, or McAteer will handle field goal duties in Saturday's finale against Purdue before the postseason.

Radicic's kicks at Indiana

FGM FGA 19-39 40+ XP PTS 2023 1 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 5 2024 10 11 7-7 2-3 69-69 99 2025 18 19 14-15 4-4 87-87 141 2026 13 20 8-11 5-9 26-27 65

Cignetti's words are exactly a confidence-builder for a player who's made several clutch kicks each of Indiana's last two years as a CFP qualifier.

Indiana was ranked No. 8 in last week's CFP top-25 prior to its loss at Washington. The Hoosiers are expected to drop in Tuesday night, potentially outside of the top 10.