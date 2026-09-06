Dabo Swinney is, unquestionably, the best coach in Clemson football history, but all good things must come to an end and for many Tiger fans, they hope the Swinney era comes to a close sooner than later.

Swinney's Tigers were once perennial national title contenders and favorites to win the ACC, but as college football has changed in the NIL and transfer portal era, Swinney's stubbornness has seen the Tigers stumble off that perch atop the ACC.

A 7-6 campaign in 2025 was Swinney's worst since 2010 (his second year at the helm), and what made it so concerning was that the roster was loaded with NFL-caliber talent. Clemson fell flat compared to expectations last year, which has ratcheted up the pressure on Swinney and the Tigers coming into 2026 to make a leap and prove they haven't completely fallen behind.

However, if Clemson is going to bite the bullet and move on from Swinney, they'd have to do so at a record price.

Dabo Swinney buyout, contract details

Swinney's contract includes a fascinating wrinkle that would save Clemson $3 million if it were to fire him during the 2026 season rather than after it. Swinney's buyout clause included a descending flat rate for the first five years before becoming the remaining total compensation owed to Swinney if he's fired in the final five years of his deal.

This is the fifth year of that deal, and his flat-rate buyout would be $57 million if fired in 2026. His remaining total compensation starting in 2027 is $60 million, meaning it's actually cheaper for Clemson to fire Swinney sooner rather than later.

The problem is that still requires Clemson to come up with $57 million, and it would be on the hook for all of that. Unlike most contracts, Swinney's deal does not include a mitigation clause, which means if he goes and takes another job -- which he stated clearly in 2025 that he would -- Clemson would not see their portion of the buyout reduced.

That means there wouldn't be a James Franklin-type negotiation where he agreed to drop his buyout from $49 million to $9 million before becoming Virginia Tech's coach, and Clemson would end up paying out the second-largest buyout in college football history in full.