Dabo Swinney didn't want to hear it. Asked last week about his roster philosophy, the two-time national champion turned the question back on the reporter. Had he ever played football?

Behind the scenes at Clemson, the questions aren't going away. Though Dabo Swinney is no stranger to public scrutiny, frustration is mounting behind the scenes among key figures at Clemson, sources told CBS Sports.

As the Tigers prepare to kick off ACC play on Saturday against North Carolina with a freshman QB at the helm, speculation surrounding Swinney's future continues to swirl Clemson finds itself in a fragile state following a humiliating 51-10 blowout at LSU in Week 1 and a lackluster two-possession victory over Georgia Southern last week. However, sources have indicated to CBS Sports that any Clemson hot-seat chatter is premature at this point and that a coaching change remains highly unlikely.

That's largely a byproduct of a staggering buyout of at least $57 million and the complex emotional attachment to a head coach many expect to eventually be honored with a campus statue.

The gigantic buyout tied to a contract running through 2031 is a primary deterrent, sources said. Swinney, via new athletics director Graham Neff, received the contract extension in the months following the 2021 season, the first time Clemson had missed the College Football Playoff since 2014. His annual average salary is $11.5 million. It would require hefty financial support from Clemson boosters to fund that buyout, and one source familiar with Clemson's inner workings doesn't see any individual booster stepping forward to, for instance, cover half the buyout to soften the burden for the school.

Clemson ranks second in the ACC behind Florida State in revenue, with $198.6 million reported to the NCAA during the 2025 fiscal year, but the department netted only $900,000 after expenses, a break-even result common across college athletics. Athletics debt has also increased, jumping an additional $74.9 million year over year, according to NCAA financial reports. The school reported a cumulative surplus of $55.3 million since 2019, the year of Clemson's last CFP win.

Player revenue-sharing further strains the budget. Frustrated fans often believe substantial buyout payments remain feasible, citing Texas A&M parting ways with Jimbo Fisher in November 2023 despite owing him $77.5 million as well as LSU paying $54 million to dismiss Brian Kelly last year. However, LSU and Texas A&M boast some of the nation's wealthiest athletic programs. One source also emphasized that Fisher's buyout was finalized prior to the introduction of the player revenue-sharing model, which further complicates taking on a sizable coaching buyout. Clemson does not have a large alumni base and is not swimming in the type of cash that would making buying out Swinney, hiring a new coaching staff and reinvesting in the roster feasible without a major donor carrying a large burden of the financial strain.

Furthermore, people familiar with Clemson's internal dynamics said they view Swinney as unlikely to agree to a settlement or reduced buyout.

Swinney has bristled at questions about his roster philosophy and went viral last week after asking the aforementioned reporter if he'd ever played football.



"Can you ask me that at the end of the season? The season ain't over," Swinney said then. "I mean, we ⁠got one game, got 11 more. What if we go 11-1? You promise me you'll ask me that then? I'll answer it. I'm not answering questions like that."

Nevertheless, sources say discontent has grown among some influential people associated with Clemson over the past several years.

Concerns among key stakeholders about the coach who led the Tigers to two national titles stem from his long-standing hesitance to embrace the transfer portal before last winter, an unexpected six-loss campaign last year and a seven-year drought without a College Football Playoff victory. More recently, his hiring of Chad Morris as offensive coordinator and his decision not to add a quarterback via the transfer portal to replace Cade Klubnik drew criticism from at least some behind-the-scenes figures associated with Clemson, according to sources.

It doesn't help that the Tigers' offense ranks as the worst in the Power Four through Clemson's first two games, with the Tigers sitting at 134th nationally and averaging only 246 yards through two games.

"This is a brand that we got to ride high for, and we've worked too hard to not come out here and take advantage of the seven opportunities that we have to play in the Valley," Morris said this week. "And then show them and our staff, hey, it's everybody. It's all of us. We've got to have more juice with our staff. There's no excuse. We all have to bring it.

"Juice" or not -- and even if this ends up being another tough season for the Tigers -- the expectation across the college football landscape remains that Clemson will continue on with Swinney as its head coach.