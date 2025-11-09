After weeks of griping after losses and even playing the officiating card following the Duke debacle, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was considerably more chipper after Saturday night's 24-10 win over Florida State. It was the Tigers' first victory at home against a Power conference opponent since the middle of the 2024 season, snapping the longest losing skid of Swinney's career at Memorial Stadium and keeping Clemson's bowl hopes alive.

For the first time at home since a Week 2 win over Troy, the Clemson (4-5, 3-4 ACC) defense looked like the unit most expected it would with several potential first-rounders leading the charge at the line of scrimmage. The Tigers forced two turnovers, frustrated Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos throughout and held one of the the ACC's top rushing attacks to just 110 yards.

"I'm just so happy for them (seniors) to be able to taste that tonight and to be able to celebrate with them," Swinney said. "And I know it hasn't been a great season record-wise, but I don't care what the records are, it don't ever get old to beat the Noles. And it ain't ever easy to beat the Noles, ever."

Season-ending stretch for Clemson

Clemson travels to Louisville Friday night before finishing out the season against Furman and a trip to South Carolina. If the Tigers lose to the Cardinals, they'll need victories over the Paladins and Gamecocks to continue their bowl streak under Swinney. Clemson, however, has new-found swagger after what the defense showed against Florida State.

"That was the No. 1 offense in the conference coming in here. Really explosive. Really run the football," Swinney said. "One of the top ten rushing offenses. One of the best scoring offenses, scoring 40 points a game. And so I'm really proud of our defense. Season-low 10 points. Season-low rushing for them. Season-low yards for them. Six sacks.

"We did a lot of good things. Two takeaways. Caught a couple of breaks, too. With some drop balls, which we were really fortunate on. But they just hung in there and they battled."

Clemson has never missed bowl season under Swinney. The Tigers went 6-5 under Tommy Bowden in 2004 but declined a bowl invitation following a brawl involving multiple players at the end of a 29-7 victory over South Carolina during rivalry weekend. Bowden stuck around 3.5 more years until Swinney took over during the second half of the 2008 campaign prior to the interim tag being removed after beating the Gamecocks.

Clemson finished with a losing record only six times in the last 50 years, once coming under Swinney.