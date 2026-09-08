Coming off the worst loss of his Clemson tenure, Dabo Swinney took aim at the media during his Tuesday press conference.

Chapel Fowler of The State asked Swinney if he had any regrets about roster construction this offseason after his team's Week 1 faceplant, and the Clemson coach delivered a 90-second rant.

"No, I don't, man. I regret being 0-1 right now. I regret that," Swinney said. "Can you ask me at the end of the season. The season ain't over. We've got one game. We've got 11 more. What if we go 11-1? Promise me you'll ask me that. I'm not answering questions like that, Chapel. I know that's your role in this environment, to be the guy who wants to create all the controversy and ask the controversial questions. That's who you are. It's fine. I get it."

Swinney kept going.

"We've played one game," he said. "Did you play football? Okay, well, they give you 12 games, and at the end of the year, you count them up. That's when those types of questions are fair to me, not after one game to maybe the best team in the country. Other people have good teams and coaches and things like that, too. So I give them credit. We've got 11 more games to go battle. We'll count them up. Then you can ask me whatever question you want."

Clemson mustered only 145 total yards and converted 1-of-13 third-down opportunities in the first start for quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who tossed a pick-six during a humiliating first half. The Tigers didn't get going on defense either, surrendering 644 yards, including 335 on the ground.

It's a fair question

The question was fair. Swinney's long-winded, personal response was not.

After stumbling to a 7-6 finish last fall, Swinney went all-in on personnel moves this offseason, signing more transfers (11) than he did in the previous three cycles combined. Still, the Tigers opted not to dip into the transfer market for a quarterback this cycle, instead choosing to hitch his boat to Vizzina, an unproven 2023 signee, and freshman Tait Reynolds.

Swinney also made several notable staff changes, including the re-hiring of former OC Chad Morris.

Morris' return was a point of heavy debate by both local and national media members. The sample size is small, but an ugly offensive performance at Tiger Stadium won't do much to quell those concerns. Morris looked out of his element against one of the nation's elite, a once-feared offensive coordinator who hadn't called plays since the 2020 season at Auburn.

Those decisions may haunt the Tigers this season. And for now, the finger-pointing has already started.