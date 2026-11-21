In the wake of Clemson's ugly 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech last week, Dabo Swinney faced another wave of well-earned criticism from all angles. Friday night's gutsy 20-10 win over Duke gave Swinney a chance to fire back, and he took it.

"So many people have quit on our team, inside and outside of Clemson, honestly," Swinney said. "There ain't no quit in our staff. There ain't no quit in our staff. It's hard to win. That was a ranked team, and I think we were a 13-point underdog, and we found a way to win the game."

Down to third-string quarterback Trent Pearman, the Tigers adapted as well as they could on offense. Pearman threw the ball 27 times for just 164 yards, but he and receiver-turned-quarterback Chris Denson combined to run the ball 22 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Clemson turned in one of its best performances of the season. Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt through the air while throwing an interception. Star running back Nate Sheppard broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown, but he totaled just 61 yards on his other 18 carries.

The Tigers showed serious resilience in bouncing back from that loss to the Yellow Jackets, and Swinney heralded his players for their fight.

"They're not quitters," Swinney said. "They're fighters."

In his postgame press conference, Swinney was clearly galvanized by the win. He tripled down on his way of doing things and took shots at everyone, including what might've been some thinly-veiled jabs at his own athletic department.

Dabo vs. the world

As Clemson players celebrated on the Wallace Wade Stadium field, they encountered a fan holding up a "Support Swinney" sign. The Tigers borrowed the sign and echoed the same sentiment to anyone within earshot.

"I saw a fan with a sign, and I appreciate that," Swinney said. "I've been here for 24 years; I've given my life to this place. I've tried to represent Clemson with class and integrity."

"I appreciate that there's at least one fan that went to Wal-Mart, got some poster board and wrote, 'I support Coach Swinney,'" Swinney added later. "I appreciate that. I'm glad to know there's one out there."

Those answers encompassed the tone of Swinney's entire press conference. The constant criticism of Swinney and his antiquated ways of doing business in the modern landscape had clearly rubbed him the wrong way, and Friday night was his chance to unload.

"Y'all like to ask me all these antagonistic stupid questions at a Tuesday press conference so we can have all this clickbait and all this bullcrap," Swinney said. "Everybody can write all these crazy articles and stupid stuff and trash me. It hurts me because I've done nothing but do my best here for 24 years."

Following last week's loss to Georgia Tech, Clemson athletic director Graham Neff admitted that the athletic department has heard from disillusioned fans about the entire Clemson football experience — from the on-field product to the game-day experience. Neff also acknowledged the need to adapt in the NIL and transfer portal world.

Swinney has been hesitant to embrace those new realities at Clemson, and it doesn't sound like that will change anytime soon. The longtime Tigers coach said he intends to remain true to himself.

"I know people want me to be different, but I'm gonna be me," Swinney said. "If that's not good enough, that's not good enough. I'm like Chick-fil-A. I'm closed on Sunday. Everybody else wants me to be open on Sunday. Well, they can get somebody else to do it. I'm gonna be me."

If no one else — fans, media or his own athletic department — will stand up for Swinney in the face of loud criticism, he'll certainly stand up for himself.

"Nobody else defends me," Swinney said. "Nobody else stands up for Coach Swinney, except them freakin' players that know."