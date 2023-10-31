Clemson coach Dabo Swinney may have produced one of the greatest rants in college football history. During his "Tiger Calls" coach's show on Monday, a fan from Spartanburg, South Carolina, named Tyler called in and questioned why Swinney is making $11.5 million to go 4-4 this year.

Swinney sat and listened for almost two minutes. Then he unleashed the beast.

"Hey Tyler, I've listened to enough of you," Swinney said. "You can have all your opinions that you want. I don't know how old you are. Don't really care. But let me tell you something -- we won 11 games last year. And you're part of the problem, to be honest with you, because that is part of the problem. It's people like you that -- all you do -- the expectation is greater than the appreciation. And that's the problem.

"And so, you know, we've won 12 (games) 10-plus-win seasons in a row. That's happened three times in 150 years. So, if you want to know why? Clemson ain't sniffed a national championship for 35 years. We've won two in seven years. And there's only two other teams that can say that: Georgia and Alabama. Okay?"

Swinney carried on for over five minutes, giving Tyler a complete verbal dressing down. Below are a few more highlights from Swinney's epic tirade:

"Is this a bad year? Yeah. And that's my responsibility. Take 100% responsibility for it. But all this bullcrap you're thinking, all these narratives you read. Listen, man, you can have your opinion you want. And you can apply for the job. And good luck to you."

"And so, to answer your question, I started as the lowest-paid coach in this fricking business, alright. And I'm where I am because I've worked my ass off every single day. And I ain't gotta let some smartass kid get on this phone and create this stuff. So, if you got a problem with it, I don't care, alright! I work for the Board of Trustees, the president and the AD. And if they're tired of me leading this program, all they gotta do is let me know."

"I have been a part of failure many times, but there ain't one thing in my life that I've ever failed at, Tyler. Never. Alright. Ever. I wanted to get an education. I got two degrees. I wanted to be the first college graduate in my family, I did it. I wanted to go play football at Alabama, I earned a scholarship. Lettered three years, worked my ass off, won a national championship. I wanted to get into coaching, I worked my way to being a head coach. And when I got this job, and I'm sure you didn't want me to get this job, alright, and 15 years later, I'm still here. And I'd say the results are what they are and I stand on them."

Clemson is in the midst of one of its worst regular seasons under Swinney's watch. The Tigers are coming off a defeat at the hands NC State, ensuring their first four-loss campaign since 2011 -- Swinney's fourth year with the program. That was the same year where Clemson's run of 12 straight 10-win seasons began, a streak that will be very hard to extend as the 2023 regular season nears its conclusion.