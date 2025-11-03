The ACC issued a public reprimand Sunday of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney following his criticism of officials in the 46-45 loss to Duke, and also hit the institution with a $10,000 fine as a result of the violation of league policy.

Swinney admonished officials for calling defensive pass interference during Duke's go-ahead possession on fourth down. Asked if he had any comments on the ACC's decision during Sunday night's Clemson teleconference, Swinney reiterated his disdain for the call.

"No (comment), other than I just stand by what I said. I mean, it is what it is, you know," Swinney said. "I mean, I think it's a ... We just have to agree to disagree. There's a lot of accountability for coaches and a lot of accountability for players, but I don't think there's much for refs. There should be some type of, especially a call like that. I mean, there should be some type of ability to challenge a call like that.

"It just was very, very frustrating. But, you know, again, as I said (Saturday) night, I don't blame that on the loss. I mean, that play could have won the game, and it would have been great for those guys who have overcome so much crap to win the game. I can't stand by what I said. We just had to agree to disagree.'

Swinney said after he assumed officials would flag Duke for offensive pass interference after Darian Mensah's underthrown pass. Blue Devils receiver Que'Sean Brown collided with Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell and appeared to break-up what could have been a game-sealing interception.

"I don't even know what to say about the last call," Swinney said following the game. "You all saw it. Shouldn't have come down to that. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but that's one of the worst calls I've ever seen in a game ever in my entire coaching career. Ever. I don't really know what else to say.

"I don't wanna make that a deal because we should've won the game. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game. But you fight your butt off, you scratch and claw to get in a situation like that. Then you have a call like that. Man, that's just more salt in the wound."

Swinney's comments were in direct violation of the ACC's Sportsmanship Policy, which states, "public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office."