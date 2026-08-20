Cleveland Browns rookie and former Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright entered the transfer portal Thursday, becoming the first active NFL player to do so, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. A member of the Browns' practice squad in training camp after going undrafted in April, Wright is one of 16 players -- with many more expected -- who plan to head back to college after a Louisiana judge granted a temporary restraining order centering around the NCAA's five-year eligibility clock.

Never before has an active NFL player formally entered the portal until now.

Wright caught 113 passes for 1,603 yards during stops at Virginia Tech and Ole Miss, including 1,029 yards across his final two seasons with the Rebels. He went undrafted after earning second-team All-SEC honors at Ole Miss, signed with Philadelphia and was later claimed by Cleveland. His NFL opportunity remains intact for the moment, but the portal provides leverage and a potentially lucrative alternative if he is released before the season.

The next phase of potential eligibility chaos stems from a Colorado court ruling earlier this summer. Previously, members of the 2022 recruiting class who returned to college football and took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by District Judge Charlotte Sweeney were those who didn't sign NFL contracts.

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Despite Sweeney clarifying on Aug. 2 that NCAA rules would still apply regarding players who've signed NFL contracts and are ineligible to return to college, teams have remained in contact with different players about a potential return to school, sources told CBS Sports.

This Louisiana TRO has created a time-sensitive window for players who are in NFL training camps or on the cut bubble. NFL teams will trim their final rosters to 53 players on Aug. 30, which could create opportunities for released players to play college football during the 2026 season on a NIL or revenue share contract.

This is precisely where the NCAA never wanted eligibility litigation to go. Wright is no longer merely challenging for another collegiate season. He is actively exploring a return like dozens of others after signing multiple professional contracts, joining two NFL organizations and participating in training camp.

College coaches can now recruit a player currently employed by an NFL franchise. What once sounded impossible is suddenly another August roster-management decision.

Other players following suit

Former Seahawks and SMU running back TJ Harden is among the group of players who were part of the Louisiana lawsuit and has entered the portal after rushing for 2,445 yards and 21 touchdowns in his college career.

Former Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding has filed a lawsuit in Illinois against the NCAA seeking the ability to transfer and use his fifth season of eligibility, his representation told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer on Thursday. A former All-Big Ten player on special teams, Fielding made 16 of 20 field goal tries during the 2025 season.

Former LSU edge Jack Pyburn, who had two sacks during a preseason game with the Buccaneers recently, former Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, ex-South Carolina safety and four-year starter DQ Smith are also included in the group expected to enter the transfer portal.