Dan Enos disputes report about his departure from Alabama to take Miami offensive coordinator job
Enos was hired as the Hurricanes offensive coordinator earlier this month
Dan Enos was in line to be Alabama's new offensive coordinator after Mike Locksley left to take the head coaching job at Maryland. But instead of leading Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Najee Harris and the rest of the talented Crimson Tide, he made a lateral move and joined first-year Miami coach Manny Diaz with the Hurricanes.
He reportedly did it in the dead of the night.
According to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Enos cleaned out his office at Alabama without anybody on the coaching staff knowing -- not even coach Nick Saban. To Saban's surprise when showed up on Jan. 11 to interview candidates to replace recently-departed offensive line coach Brent Key, who left to take the same role at Georgia Tech, Enos was nowhere to be found and his office had been cleaned out. He was announced as Miami's offensive coordinator later that day.
Enos took to Twitter to dispute the report that he left Saban and Alabama high and dry.
In this game of he said/he said, who should you believe? If you want to get down to semantics, it is worth noting that Enos said in his tweet that he wouldn't leave an employer without telling "them," not "him." So who did he tell? If Saban was blindsided by the move, it clearly wasn't him.
Aaron Suttles covers Alabama for The Athletic and co-hosts "3 Man Front" on WJOX in Birmingham, and backed up Feldman's story about Enos' abrupt exit.
Enos' departure is the most surprising of the five coaching moves to hit Alabama's on-field staff this offseason. Locksley got a head coaching job, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis got an offensive coordinator job at Michigan and rumors of Tosh Lupoi's strained relationship with Saban regarding the defense made his departure as the Tide defensive coordinator one of the most expected moves of the offseason. Key is the only other coach to make a lateral move.
The fact that Enos not only was set to become the offensive coordinator, but would have had one of the most talented rosters in the country to work with makes his departure a head-scratcher. Now that we've heard some details about how the split between Saban and Enos went down, it only makes things more confusing.
There's never a dull moment in Tuscaloosa.
