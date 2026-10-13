The Oregon Ducks have their backs against the wall after suffering their second loss of the season last Saturday against UCLA, dropping all the way out of the AP poll after starting the year No. 2.

After a dismal offensive performance against the Bruins, Dan Lanning's Monday press conference was largely about potential changes on that side of the ball -- both in personnel and staff structure.

Lanning admitted that "everything is being evaluated" after the loss to UCLA, but was adamant that he won't reveal anything the Ducks plan on doing differently before they take the field on Saturday against Nebraska. That includes the plan at quarterback should Dante Moore still be unable to go as he works his way back from a concussion suffered against USC.

Dylan Raiola, who led Oregon to a win at USC in Moore's place, had a catastrophic performance against UCLA, completing just 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards, throwing a pair of interceptions and losing a fumble. He was pulled in the second half for Brock Thomas, who threw for 149 yards and a touchdown to nearly lead the Ducks to a comeback, only to come up short of tying the game on a controversial two-point conversion attempt.

Lanning insisted there's still an open competition at quarterback this week if Moore isn't able to play, but noted that's also the case at offensive line and at some defensive spots as well. With regard to the quarterback situation specifically, Lanning did divulge some of his thought process on how they'll determine whether Raiola or Thomas will hit the field on Saturday if Moore cannot start.

Once a national title favorite, Oregon has become college football's biggest disappointment Austin Nivison

"[Saturday's performance] all plays into effect, and the body of work this week all plays into effect. The question was asked of me why not make the change sooner after the game; I think that's fair. On the same note, I think some of the positions we put [Raiola] in weren't successful opportunities as well," Lanning said. "I think we made some adjustments in getting the ball out a little quicker, creating some more open pictures that allowed Brock to do that.

"But you have to be able to protect the ball, that's a part of it, and like I said after the game, Dylan's also a guy that played really well against USC and you have to be aware of that too."

Lanning knows this is a delicate situation, and he is understandably trying to protect Raiola because there is a world in which the Ducks need him under center and playing with confidence again at some point this season. That said, noting that the No. 1 job of the quarterback is to protect the football would seem to indicate Thomas has the advantage coming into this week of practice.

All of this is moot if Moore is able to return from his concussion, as he was able to do some on-field work on the side coming into last week's game but still has no firm timetable for a return to game action. However, given there aren't any guarantees Moore will be back in time for Saturday's suddenly pivotal game against Nebraska, Lanning and the offensive staff -- which could be getting some restructuring in terms of who is in what role on Saturday -- have to figure out who gives them the best chance of success.

On top of that, Lanning admitted there could be a change in who calls the plays on Saturday, but wouldn't reveal any plans beyond that the game-planning effort will be more collaborative. Lanning insisted he still has belief in embattled first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and the rest of his staff, but made it sound like there's the potential for someone else to have the play sheet on Saturday -- he just won't reveal who.

The play-caller decision can also play a role in the quarterback competition, as a more collaborative game plan will require everyone to be on the same page about which quarterback is taking the snaps and how they fit what they want to do.

The additional layer of intrigue here is that Nebraska knows Raiola better than anyone, having had him as the Huskers' starter for the last two seasons. Given Lanning's desire to keep Nebraska challenged on who and what to prepare for, that could play a factor in which quarterback Oregon goes with on Saturday.

At 3-2, Lanning seems to recognize that the season is one more loss away from completely unraveling for the Ducks. A three-loss Oregon isn't making it into the College Football Playoff, which means every week from here on out is a must-win situation for the Ducks.