On Saturday night, No. 20 Oregon will visit No. 12 USC for a marquee Big Ten matchup. For a variety of reasons, both coaches are under major pressure to come up with a win.

Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning are each in the fifth season at USC and Oregon, respectively. Both coaches are among the highest paid in college football, both lead some of the most expensive rosters in the sport and face early questions about coordinator hires.

Objectively, Lanning has been the more successful coach to this point. He's taken the Ducks to the College Football Playoff twice, and he has a Big Ten championship under his belt. Lanning has perhaps his most talented team this season, which is why a loss this weekend would be so crushing. After a Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, Oregon could have two losses by the end of September.

Riley, on the other hand, is still waiting for his first playoff appearance with the Trojans. He hasn't won double-digit games in a single season since 2022, and Riley has really struggled against the toughest competition. This offseason, Riley made a splashy defensive coordinator hire in Gary Patterson, but the early returns on that move haven't been promising.

So, with all that said, let's take a deeper look at which coach needs a win more on Saturday.

Dan Lanning

Turn up the heat: Coming into the season, Oregon was viewed as one of the favorites to win the national championship. The Ducks have one of the most expensive rosters in the sport -- topping $40 million -- and quarterback Dante Moore passed up the opportunity to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Suffering two losses in September would be disastrous, especially with back-to-back games against Ohio State and Michigan coming in November. Anything short of a playoff berth would rightfully be viewed as a failure for Oregon this fall, and the Ducks would have zero margin for error if they entered October with a 2-2 record.

Spin zone: The only thing that could provide Oregon with any hope if it loses to USC is the exact reason why a .500 start would be so disappointing. On paper, the Ducks have the talent to win every game they play, including on the road against the Buckeyes. The only other glimmer of hope would be that two new coordinators start to find their rhythm in a manageable October schedule. Plus, Lanning's overall resume is better with two College Football Playoff berths and a Big Ten championship.

Lincoln Riley

Turn up the heat: When USC poached Riley from Oklahoma, it came with the expectation that the Trojans would compete for national championships again, but they have yet to reach the CFP. The driving force behind those playoff absences has been Riley's inability to win big games at USC.

Riley is just 5-14 against ranked opponents in his Trojans tenure, and he is 2-5 against ranked Big Ten opponents over the last two seasons. The time has come for Riley to start winning games like this one, and he hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson to ensure the defense is ready for teams like Oregon and Ohio State.

Additionally, USC is staring down a daunting stretch in Big Ten play that includes trips to Penn State and Indiana with home games against Washington and Ohio State.

Spin zone: Like Oregon, USC has one of the most expensive rosters in the sport, but the difference is where that money lies. The Trojans paid up to land the No. 1 signing class in 2026, and they're hoping that investment really pays off over the next few years. That wouldn't necessarily make losing to the Ducks an easy pill to swallow, but there might be hope that a real peak year is coming in 2027.

Besides, while USC's upcoming schedule presents its fair share of challenges, a loss to Oregon doesn't mean a death knell for the team's playoff hopes. There will be plenty of resume-building opportunities over the next six weeks.

Verdict

There is immense pressure on both coaches heading into the game, and the loser will feel the heat no matter what. Having said that, Lanning has more to lose than Riley. Oregon debuted at No. 2 in the AP top 25 poll and received 14 first-place votes. Only Ohio State had higher expectations coming into the year. If the Ducks didn't even reach the CFP, it would be an abject failure, and losing to the Trojans would put a major dent in those chances.

Riley certainly faces his share of pressure, and there will be questions about his ceiling if the Trojans fall, but this would only be USC's first loss of the season. The heavy investment in the 2026 signing class also gives Riley reason to believe better days are coming.