Oregon coach Dan Lanning will remain with the Ducks after emerging as an early candidate to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. A reported top target for the job on Wednesday evening, Lanning was even the focal point of one Oregon news station that falsely reported the coach was in Tuscaloosa; however, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reports that Lanning was watching a movie with his family when rumors circulated.

On Thursday, Lanning put all doubt to end with a social media announcement. Previously, Lanning declared "I'm not going anywhere" when his name came up in reference to the opening at Texas A&M that was eventually filled with Duke coach Mike Elko.

"There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else," he said in November as speculation about the A&M opening swirled. "I've got unfinished business here. There's a lot that I want to accomplish here at Oregon."

Lanning has quickly emerged as one of the top up-and-coming coaches in college football after leading Oregon to a 22-5 record in two seasons, including a victory in the Fiesta Bowl. He coordinated the 2021 national championship defense at Georgia and also served as a graduate assistant under Saban at Alabama in 2015. He took over for another Saban assistant, Mario Cristobal, at Oregon before the 2022 season.

The two coaches who preceded Lanning -- Cristobal and Willie Taggart -- left for other jobs, but Lanning has remained committed to his contract, which of note includes a $20 million buyout to ensure that commitment. Still, the on-field results speak volumes. His 22-5 mark at Oregon comes with a 15-3 Pac-12 record. The Ducks' only losses in 2023 were to national runner-up Washington. They demolished most others opponents they faced, capping the season with a 45-6 win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.

Lanning has built his reputation as a defensive coach but fielded elite offenses in his two seasons at Oregon. The Ducks ranked No. 2 nationally in total offense at 531.4 yards per game this season after ranking No. 6 in 2022. Oregon ranks No. 4 in the CBS Sports way-too-early top 25 after adding transfer quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore over the offseason.