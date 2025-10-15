It appears as if UNLV coach Dan Mullen is staying put. Often a top name whenever coaching rumors swirl, Mullen denied any interest in accepting a hypothetical offer from Penn State as it searches for a replacement for James Franklin.

In fact, Mullen didn't seem too enthralled with the idea of leaving for any opening.

"I'm gonna be the head coach at UNLV next year," Mullen said during a weekly press conference. "I'll be here. I'm not going anywhere."

Though Mullen doesn't have any direct ties to Penn State itself, he is a native of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. He also played tight end at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and spent some time coaching in the Northeast at Wagner, Columbia and Syracuse.

Mullen did go so far as to address the Penn State coaching search with his team.

"I said, 'Well, good or bad, it's the transfer portal world. Don't get all excited and think I might go somewhere that you think is, like, a better place," Mullen said. "I'm gonna be here. You guys are stuck with me."

Mullen is in his first season back as a coach after spending a few years as an analyst with ESPN. UNLV is 6-0 midway through its 2025 campaign, including a 2-0 record in Mountain West play.

Mullen also coached at Mississippi State (2009-17) and Florida (2018-21) before his brief sojourn into television.

Penn State fired Franklin on Oct. 12 amid a 3-3 start to his 12th season with the Nittany Lions. Franklin departed Penn State with a 104-45 record, one Big Ten title and one appearance in the College Football Playoff.