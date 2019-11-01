2019 United States Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo will wear custom Texas Longhorns helmet during race
The Formula One driver will pay homage to the local team during Sunday's race in Austin
The United States Grand Prix is going down in Austin, Texas this weekend and one of the Formula One drivers will be paying homage to a local team. Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo had a custom white Texas Longhorns helmet made and will be wearing it during the race.
It features the famous burnt orange Longhorns logo and the design is very similar to that of a football helmet.
"The long and short of it is: I love Austin," Ricciardo told Motorsport.com. "The first year we visited here, I fell in love with the place, the people and the atmosphere; it speaks my language!
"Last year, I finally went to a Texas Longhorns game and it was an awesome experience so I thought this year I'd tip my hat to them."
Ricciardo will certainly be a hit with the local fans in attendance for the Formula One race. After all, Austin loves its Longhorn football and seeing a driver that has no ties to the area in a Texas helmet will certainly be appreciated.
Ricciardo has seven professional wins, including the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, under his belt.
Unfortunately, Texas has a bye week when Ricciardo is in town and they won't return to the field until Nov. 9 when they face Kansas State at home.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Week 10 CFB viewer's guide
The first weekend of November delivers great games across the country
-
Athletes who could sell their brands
It's time to play marketing executive for some collegiate athletes
-
Wake Forest vs. NC State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Wake Forest vs. NC State game 10,000...
-
CFB DFS, Week 10: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Michigan vs. Maryland odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game