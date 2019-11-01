2019 United States Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo will wear custom Texas Longhorns helmet during race

The United States Grand Prix is going down in Austin, Texas this weekend and one of the Formula One drivers will be paying homage to a local team. Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo had a custom white Texas Longhorns helmet made and will be wearing it during the race.

It features the famous burnt orange Longhorns logo and the design is very similar to that of a football helmet.

"The long and short of it is: I love Austin," Ricciardo told Motorsport.com. "The first year we visited here, I fell in love with the place, the people and the atmosphere; it speaks my language!

"Last year, I finally went to a Texas Longhorns game and it was an awesome experience so I thought this year I'd tip my hat to them."

Ricciardo will certainly be a hit with the local fans in attendance for the Formula One race. After all, Austin loves its Longhorn football and seeing a driver that has no ties to the area in a Texas helmet will certainly be appreciated.

Ricciardo has seven professional wins, including the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, under his belt.

Unfortunately, Texas has a bye week when Ricciardo is in town and they won't return to the field until Nov. 9 when they face Kansas State at home.