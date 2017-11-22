Danielson: 'Auburn believes it can beat Alabama, they don't have to change a thing'

The Iron Bowl doesn't get any bigger than this. No. 1 Alabama will travel to No. 6 Auburn to face the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday with the SEC West title on the line in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App).

One of the keys to this year's edition of the SEC's most epic rivalry, according to SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson, is that Auburn has been playing well enough down the stretch to confidently enter this game believing it can win.

"Auburn believes it can beat Alabama. They don't have to change a thing," Danielson said this week on the 247Sports College Football Podcast. "So many teams going into Alabama and change their gameplan to try beat Alabama. I think Auburn walks in there and Gus Malzahn says, 'We don't have to change a damn thing. What we've got and what we do is good enough.'"

One of the big reasons for that confidence, according to Danielson, is Auburn's physical defensive front that can cause problems for Jalen Hurts and the Tide offense. But the biggest keys to the game might be when Auburn has the ball, between the gameplan that Gus Malzahn chooses to put in place regarding the team's tempo and Alabama's ability to control the run game at the end of a season that has seen the linebacker position get hit hard by injuries.

"The question of what will be Gus Malzahn's strategy with his hurry-up, no-huddle is an interesting part of this game," Danielson said. "Because there has been the common belief and recent history of Clemson rolling up all those plays against Alabama -- part of it was Alabama's inefficiency and three-and-outs by their own offense, especially in the second half -- but you're looking at a couple of blueprints here where you go fast and try to wear Alabama down. You've got a lot of people saying that's right into Gus' wheelhouse, that's why he got the job, that's what he wants to do. But you go to the Mississippi State game, they huddled and bled the clock on every play. Mississippi State went as slow as they could and ran 40 plays.

"It's very interesting now what Gus tries to do. He's only got one running back, he doesn't want to replace anybody in his offensive line. Is it in his advantage to go fast or in his advantage to go slow like Dan Mullen did and rest his line. I think the Auburn offensive line is more physical than Mississippi State, but I do think Alabama coming off that LSU game was a little bit short. I think you're going to see a much better run defense from Alabama in this game. I think this is the key to game, can Alabama's front six -- two inside linebackers and the front four -- can they control Kerryon Johnson, because if they do I think they can win this game."

