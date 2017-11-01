Danielson: LSU's offense interesting vs. Alabama, but have to protect Danny Etling

Alabama and LSU enter the week of their annual SEC West rivalry with oddsmakers favoring the Tide by more than three touchdowns. While the Tide, currently No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, have maintained an advantage in this series since 2011 there are reasons to think that LSU will present new challenges for Alabama behind offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson will be in the booth on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa and broke down LSU's offense during his weekly appearance on the 247Sports College Football Podcast.

"This LSU team is very interesting. It's not the same style of team that Alabama faced a year ago, especially on offense," he said. "They are a completely different attacking team, they are not challenging your manhood running the ball downhill isolation style, 1,975 run plays this year. They have a whole different finesse plays. They love to run it between the tackles, but they do it a lot of different ways and you have to be on your game and be on your assignments.

"It's very similar to defending a triple option team that runs the ball all the time, you have to be really aware of what's going on because they can out-flank you instantly and then they can also put your two outside men -- whether they are defensive ends or outside linebackers -- in a quandary of who to take really quick. LSU is one of the few teams that run the ball and at the point of attack do not block the guy standing right where they want to run it."

If those kind of matchup issues sound familiar, it's because while LSU is not running a 1,975-style offense anymore there is a throwback feel with similarities to the triple-option.

"It's almost an outside-in triple option, where as you defend Georgia Tech and Navy you have to defend from the fullback out -- fullback, quarterback, pitch. Against LSU you have to defend from the jet sweep in," Danielson explained. "If you defend the pitch guy, the jet sweep, first, the ball will be in his hands and around you before you can even move. So you have to take away him first and then move inside, and that's no easy thing to do because they keep shifting their tackles and their ends and their motions back and forth to change your strength of formation."

But Danielson pointed out that all of the scheming in the world might not be enough if LSU's offensive line can't protect Danny Etling. A year ago, Etling's strength as a passer wore down as Alabama got more hits on him in the backfield, and LSU is going to have to keep him upright to have a chance.

"Can this LSU team protect Danny Etling at all?" Danielson asked. "When Alabama starts to get you reeling, and starts hitting your quarterback, there's not a lot of Deshaun Watson's out there that can weather that storm and right the ship. They need to keep the hits off their quarterback."

Alabama and LSU play in the second game of an SEC on CBS doubleheader on Saturday, starting with South Carolina at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Tide and Tigers following in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch both games on CBS, CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App.