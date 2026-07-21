Georgia RB Dante Dowdell suffers serious injuries in ATV accident; Kirby Smart unsure of return timeline

Georgia running back Dante Dowdell, who transferred this offseason from Kentucky, was involved in a serious ATV accident recently and is being treated for injuries, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

Dowdell is being treated at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a hospital specializing in spinal cord and brain injuries.

"He's injured," Smart said. "We don't know when his return will be. I don't know the specifics of it, to be honest with you. It was a recreational vehicle, and he had some serious injuries."

Dowdell was injured during a visit home in Picayune, Mississippi.

"He's out of the really tough range, but as far as his complete health and coming all the way back, I don't know what that looks like in terms of this year," Smart said.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound tailback had 112 carries for 560 yards and three touchdowns for Kentucky last season as the Wildcats' second-leading rusher. Dowdell was expected to be one of Georgia's top threats behind returning starter Nate Frazier this fall, but his status for a return remains unknown.

Dowdell is playing for his fourth team after initially signing with Oregon before transferring to Nebraska and Kentucky. He was an important signing for the Bulldogs' backfield, which lost Roderick Robinson to the transfer portal and Josh McCray, who exhausted his eligibility,

"He's just a tremendous kid [with a] great family," Smart said. "We're very supportive of them. Our players have been up there to see him. It's a really tough deal."