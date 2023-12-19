Former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore is transferring to Oregon, according to 247Sports. The former five-star quarterback from the 2023 recruiting cycle was previously committed to Dan Lanning and Oregon before flipping late in the recruiting cycle to become one of the highest modern day signings in UCLA program history.

Moore ranked as the No. 3 overall player and the second-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal by 247Sports. With Oregon landing former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel via the transfer portal this cycle, Moore is projected to serve as the backup when the Ducks make the transition to the Big Ten next fall.

There were certainly flashes of Moore's five-star billing this season, as the Detroit native finished the season with 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his first start, Moore completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a win at San Diego State.

Moore went into fall camp in a three-way quarterback battle with Ethan Garbers and Collin Schlee and started five games before ultimately being benched because of turnovers and poor play. Moore netted -84 yards rushing and lost three fumbles behind poor pass protection. The Bruins ranked No. 122 nationally with 42 sacks allowed at the conclusion of the regular season.

Moore will have three years of eligibility with Oregon and could potentially use a redshirt year if he appears in less than four games as Gabriel's backup in 2024.