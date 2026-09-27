Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a strong reaction to the injury to quarterback Dante Moore during an emotional win over No. 12 USC.

Moore attempted to slide after rushing for a first down against the Trojans, but was slammed to the ground by linebacker Desman Stephens II. He was carted off the field, but Stephens appeared to celebrate the hit and smile even after it was apparent Moore suffered a serious injury.

"Our guys respect the game," Lanning said. "I don't think you'd ever see that from our players. I don't think you've ever seen that from our coaches.

"I don't think that's necessarily an indictment on coach [Lincoln] Riley because I can't speak to what I didn't see, and I know he was quick to voice his concern for our players, but it's a disgusting play. You don't want to see it happen. It's disappointing that it happened."

Lanning was praised after the game for stepping up for his players and rallying them on the sideline. He consoled several players who are close to Moore, and helped build up backup quarterback Dylan Raiola as he faced his first real action of the season.

Lanning wasn't finished with USC, though. He ended his press conference with a mic drop comparison between the two programs.

"Three wins against these guys (USC)," Lanning said. "I guess if you're from this area and you're interested in winning football games, you should go to Oregon. If you want to go to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here (USC)."

Lanning got up and walked out of the room as he finished the statement.

Raiola came off the bench and completed 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns to finish off the 41-27 victory over the Trojans. The one is a significant one as the Ducks try to stay alive in the Big Ten championship race and playoff following an early season loss to Oklahoma State.

Lanning said that Riley checked with him after the game on Moore's status. USC suspended Stephens for one game and issued a public apology to Moore and Oregon football.

"Desman's actions in last night's game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character," Riley said in a statement. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family."