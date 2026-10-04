Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's return to the field and potential availability to play in Oct. 10's showdown with unbeaten and No. 23 UCLA depends on his recovery, which starts with passing various concussion-related tests as mandated by the NCAA.

Moore suffered a concussion during No. 15 Oregon's win over USC last month when he gave himself up in the second quarter on a slid and took a shot to the helmet from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II, who was suspended for the tackle and his reaction to it.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff that the program is exercising an "abundance of caution" and there's no timetable for his return, emphasizing there being no rush in his recovery.

Oregon's first player availability report -- essentially the Big Ten's injury report -- is due Wednesday evening, with daily updates mandated through two hours prior to Saturday's kickoff. Mid-week designations include probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

The Ducks opened as a 13.5-point favorite over UCLA.

During the Ducks' open week, Lanning said his medical staff was taking things slow and by the book with his quarterback.

"Dante's in recovery mode. (He) was able to get scans and identify it was a really serious( concussion)," Lanning said Monday. "It's one of those situations where we have to protect the player from himself. I'm sure he's anxious to get back on the field, but want to make sure we go through that process and want to make sure he's healthy."

According to the NCAA's concussion protocol safety checklist, all athletes who have suffered a concussion must undergo a pre-participation baseline assessment, which includes a documented history of injuries, a symptom evaluation, cognitive and balance tests to establish a comparison point.

The team physician determines "pre-participation clearance and/or the need for additional consultation or testing." The NCAA mandates when an athlete is showing signs of a concussion, they are not allowed to go back into a game.

The NCAA's concussion safety protocol management guidelines state a player's return to play is a step-by-step process that must be completed without symptoms coming back -- almost like weather delays, when a signal streak of lightning in the area extends a return to action.

The five stages of an athlete's return to play via the NCAA is as follows:

Stage 1: Symptom-limited activity: Begin with light aerobic exercise.



Stage 2: Moderate aerobic exercise: Increase the intensity of the aerobic exercise.

Stage 3: Non-contact drills: Introduce sport-specific drills in full uniform without physical contact.

Stage 4: Full-contact practice: Allow full contact practice or training.

Stage 5: Return to competition: An athlete can return to game play only after successfully completing all prior stages and receiving medical clearance.



If Moore is unable to play against the Bruins, backup quarterback and offseason Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola will be making his first start for the Ducks after coming off the bench to lead last week's victory.

Raiola led four touchdown drives in the second half, including a pair of decisive scores in the fourth quarter to break open the game on the road.

"I'm just so proud of him," Lanning said of Raiola. "You talk about owning a role and not waiting for your opportunity but preparing for your opportunity, and Dylan's a guy that prepared for his opportunity."

Uncomfortable QB decision upcoming

Given Moore's status and Raiola's play off the bench, Lanning has a difficult choice on who to play in the coming weeks if his starter is ready to return to action.

Raiola completed 19-of-25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns against USC, executing Oregon's offense to near perfection in the second half of the win over the Trojans. This comes after the Ducks had looked out of rhythm several times in the early going this fall following a near stumble against Boise State and the loss at Oklahoma State.

The margin for error moving forward in the Big Ten Championship race and CFP picture is slim, too. Oregon is projected to reach the 12-team bracket in our latest projection at CBS Sports as the league's third and final selection, but the Ducks still have to play Ohio State and Washington down the stretch following next week's showdown with UCLA.

There's a home bout with Nebraska on Oct. 17 as well and the Huskers are 5-0 this season with sixth-ranked Indiana looming. Raiola played for Nebraska last season.

Moore has thrown for 926 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception through four games, but four of those scores came during an 84-0 win over Portland State -- a glorified practice for the Ducks following two shaky performances during the first two weeks.

Oregon hasn't yet hit its stride offensively with its senior, returning star at quarterback, but closely resembled the team that was clicking on all cylinders and reached the CFP last season with Raiola back there in Los Angeles.