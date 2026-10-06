Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided a positive update on quarterback Dante Moore's injury status just days before the No. 13 Ducks take on No. 21 UCLA in Eugene (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS, Paramount+ Premium).

Lanning said Moore, who had been in concussion protocol since taking a vicious hit by USC in Week 4, participated in Monday's practice while wearing shoulder pads and a helmet.

"Dante was out there at practice for us today," Lanning said. "Similar to what we said before, we're gonna do what's best for Dante moving forward. ... It was great to see him back out there with his teammates getting to work today."

Lanning pointed to the Big Ten availability report for further updates on Moore throughout the week. The first one will be released on Wednesday night, and that will shed more light on Moore's status.

Moore was stretchered off the field against USC after taking a high hit from Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II, who was suspended as a result of the play.

Last weekend, Lanning told the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew that they were using an "abundance of caution" with Moore. Lanning added that there was no specific timetable for Moore's return because the team didn't want to rush his recovery.

The five stages of an athlete's return to play via the NCAA are as follows:

Stage 1: Symptom-limited activity: Begin with light aerobic exercise.

Symptom-limited activity: Begin with light aerobic exercise. Stage 2: Moderate aerobic exercise: Increase the intensity of the aerobic exercise.

Moderate aerobic exercise: Increase the intensity of the aerobic exercise. Stage 3: Non-contact drills: Introduce sport-specific drills in full uniform without physical contact.

Non-contact drills: Introduce sport-specific drills in full uniform without physical contact. Stage 4: Full-contact practice: Allow full-contact practice or training.

Full-contact practice: Allow full-contact practice or training. Stage 5: Return to competition: An athlete can return to game play only after successfully completing all prior stages and receiving medical clearance.

If Moore is unable to play against the Bruins, backup Dylan Raiola will get his first start at Oregon. In relief of Moore against USC, Raiola was terrific, completing 76% of his passes for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns.