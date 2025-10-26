Oregon's offense didn't look quite like its normal, explosive self early on Saturday in some rough weather in Eugene while facing hapless Wisconsin Badgers. The sixth-ranked Ducks took a 7-0 lead just before halftime and doubled that advantage in the third quarter before seeing star quarterback Dante Moore leave the game with a bloody nose.

Moore got clotheslined on a tackle in the third quarter by a Wisconsin defender, whose arm somehow got between his helmet and facemask and clocked the star quarterback on the bridge of his nose. Moore took his helmet off and had blood pouring from his nose after the hit as trainers came out to attend to him.

It was a freak incident, but a painful one for Moore. He left the game with the trainers tending to him and spent 15 minutes in the injury tent, per the Fox broadcast. Moore did return to the sideline with his helmet on, but was not in for the next Oregon offensive drive and remained on the sidelines in a parka in the fourth quarter.

Oregon turned to sophomore quarterback Brock Thomas with Moore out. Thomas came in and led a touchdown drive that was capped off with his first career passing touchdown -- one that went to Gernorris Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman who was lined up as a tight end on the play.

With Wisconsin's offense providing no threat of a comeback, the Ducks appearing to be taking a cautious approach to their star QB's injury and rolling with Thomas, who took advantage of a chance at some extended play. Moore had a quiet game before exiting with the injury, going 9-for-15 for 86 yards through the air and minus-13 yards rushing after taking a few sacks.

On the season, Moore has completed 72.3% of his passes for 1,686 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions in his first year as the Ducks' starter. Oregon will have a bye week next week before making a trip to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes in a challenging road test.