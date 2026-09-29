Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is recovering from a concussion suffered during Saturday's win at USC after Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II delivered a brutal blow to the head while the signal caller was attempting to give himself up after a first down.

Prior to his ejection for targeting, Stephens celebrated in a fencing posture before Moore was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital with feeling in his extremities.

USC play-by-play analyst Pete Arbogast questioned the targeting penalty during the team's radio broadcast, initially saying Oregon's quarterback failed to slide feet first.

"Dante Moore ducked into that hit ... I did not see him put his feet out first, I saw him dive forward," Arbogast said. "(He's lying feet first) because they spun him around. Here he goes down. Not a feet-first slide, more of a knee slide. It didn't look like targeting on the replay to us."

The footage began to go viral on Tuesday with a largely negative reaction to the crew's assessment of the situation. For reference, here is the play as it happened.

USC suspended Stephens for one game for the hit this week.

"Our guys respect the game," Lanning said. "I don't think you'd ever see that from our players. I don't think you've ever seen that from our coaches.

"I don't think that's necessarily an indictment on coach (Lincoln) Riley because I can't speak to what I didn't see, and I know he was quick to voice his concern for our players, but it's a disgusting play. You don't want to see it happen. It's disappointing that it happened."

Moore offers update on injury

Out of the hospital and in recovery, Moore must go through the NCAA's mandated concussion protocol before he is cleared to resume athletic activities.

"To my team, the community, and to the world, thank you," Moore wrote Monday on Instagram. "These past 2 days have been very difficult, but through all of your prayers, I have made progress."

"I can only worry about today, and making sure I give today it's full attention. I'll be back soon. Go Ducks."

Lanning said his medical staff was taking things slow and by the book with his quarterback following the head injury.

"Dante's in recovery mode. (He) was able to get scans and identify it was a really serious (concussion)," Lanning said Monday. "It's one of those situations where we have to protect the player from himself. I'm sure he's anxious to get back on the field, but want to make sure we go through that process and want to make sure he's healthy."

Stephens apologizes

In a statement this week, USC coach Lincoln Riley called Stephens' actions "unacceptable" and said they did not reflect the program or Stephens' character.

"He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this," Riley said. "The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family."

Stephens also apologized to Moore and his family, saying his reaction in the moments after the hit was "completely inappropriate and inexcusable." He specifically acknowledged smiling or celebrating while another player received medical attention.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Stephens said. "That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this."